Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Cellar Trends launches top 10 cocktail kit for on-trade

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  03 August, 2020

Cellar Trends has unveiled a Kickstarter Cocktail Kit Programme aimed at on-trade operators, providing all the ingredients needed to create any of the 10 most popular cocktails in the UK.

Drawing on the CGA Mixed Drink Q1 2020 report, which ranked the UK’s top 10 cocktails, from Pornstar Martini and Mojito to Woo Woo and Piña Colada, the kit and accompanying POS is said to be worth a collective £75,000 collectively to participating accounts.

Mixer supplier Double Dutch has partnered with Cellar Trends, which supplies the spirits, to make up the kits, which tap into the cocktail trend and its spread to non-specialist on-trade outlets.

“Working in partnership with the on-trade is at the heart of the Cellar Trends brand building ethos,” said Mark Harris, sales director at Cellar Trends.

“As such, we are thrilled to see life coming back into the on-trade and are delighted that we can support some of our key customers though the Kickstarter Cocktail Kits as they navigate the new and challenging trading conditions.”

The kits are available from the company on a first come first-served basis.



Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Journey's End: Off Trade Sales Director

...

Australian Vintage: Category Manager UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Joe Fattorini: Zoom Rhetorica

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95