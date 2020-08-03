Cellar Trends launches top 10 cocktail kit for on-trade

By Andrew Catchpole

Cellar Trends has unveiled a Kickstarter Cocktail Kit Programme aimed at on-trade operators, providing all the ingredients needed to create any of the 10 most popular cocktails in the UK.

Drawing on the CGA Mixed Drink Q1 2020 report, which ranked the UK’s top 10 cocktails, from Pornstar Martini and Mojito to Woo Woo and Piña Colada, the kit and accompanying POS is said to be worth a collective £75,000 collectively to participating accounts.

Mixer supplier Double Dutch has partnered with Cellar Trends, which supplies the spirits, to make up the kits, which tap into the cocktail trend and its spread to non-specialist on-trade outlets.

“Working in partnership with the on-trade is at the heart of the Cellar Trends brand building ethos,” said Mark Harris, sales director at Cellar Trends.

“As such, we are thrilled to see life coming back into the on-trade and are delighted that we can support some of our key customers though the Kickstarter Cocktail Kits as they navigate the new and challenging trading conditions.”

