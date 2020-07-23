Subscriber login Close [x]
Pernod Ricard issues more upbeat guidance for 2020

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  23 July, 2020

Pernod Ricard is predicting a softer impact on its business as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, according to its latest guidance for its 2020 results.

The drinks giant is now expecting a fall in organic profits of 15%, against the 20% drop it foresaw in the guidance it issued on 24 March.

The shift has been put down to greater resilience in off-trade channels, in the US and Western European markets in particular.

The off-trade represents around 75% of sales for the group and it had predicted sales to fall back by 10% for the three months to the end of June.

Other predictions made in its 24 March statement have proved broadly correct. These include an 80% drop in travel retail sales and the collapse of trade in China.

The group recently demonstrated its support for the on-trade in the UK with the release of a guide to operating in ‘the new normal’.

