    Journey's End: Off Trade Sales Director

    Published:  16 July, 2020

    Journeys End is a South African wine producer with offices in South Africa, the UK and Asia.

    Currently distributed across over 20 markets globally, the Journeys End brand has been predominantly distributed in the On-trade with targeted premium retail distribution.

    The company produces and distributes several additional brands, alongside multiple private labels for the off trade. We are a very lean and specialised team who are highly creative, dynamic with a strong growth record.

    We are looking for an experienced off trade sales director to join our UK team.


    The role will include:

      • Working closely with UK and International distributors to maximise the opportunity on key retail accounts.
      • Managing specific direct trading relationships both in the UK and Internationally.
      • Opening new off trade accounts and building relationships Internationally.
      • Developing core off trade strategy for our brands and business both in the UK and Internationally.

    Ultimately you will be responsible for the off trade sales performance of our business as a whole.

    There will be a requirement to travel to South Africa with clients and also to International markets to open and develop business.

    The successful candidate will be charismatic, energetic and highly motivated. They will have a good knowledge of the UK Off Trade in particular and a strong contact base. Experience of working with data and insights and the ability to produce and deliver strong presentations essential.

    We are offering a strong package, with the opportunity for equity in the business.

    To APPLY for this role please email your CV and covering letter to rollo@capewineexporters.com

    Journey's End: Off Trade Sales Director

