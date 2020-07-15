Australian Vintage: Category Manager UK & Europe

Leading wine company with multi award winning global brands

Great team environment & working culture

Australian Vintage Ltd (AVL) is a wine company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe brands. AVL prides itself on producing outstanding and innovative wines for its domestic & global customers.

We are passionate about what we do. Our UK & Europe division is one of the most successful Australian wine companies in the region, growing customer numbers and market share consistently over a multi-year period. As AVL continues to grow it is a great time to join the business and make an impact.

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Category Manager to join our marketing team.

Based in the AVL’s London office (Croydon), you will support the Marketing Manager UK & Europe in developing, managing and delivering key category / market insight to the UK / EU Sales & Marketing teams.

Your primary duties will include;

Analyse consumer behaviours and shopper habits across all channels to identify trends and opportunities, transform raw brand and sales data into actionable business insights.

Monitor, analyse and measure campaign effectiveness across multiple channels and provide regular insights to the wider marketing team to drive performance for the business.

Build profiles and hypothesis on data to communicate to customers more efficiently and accurately.

Develop, manage and deliver monthly, quarterly and annual reports highlighting a range of trends and correlations and how best AVL can maximise provision of category information to key retailers.

Orchestrate brand campaign analysis to obtain a complete view of seasonal and tactical campaigns.

Manage the data, both qualitative and quantitative, between AVL and data agencies as required such as Nielsen, Kantar, Edge and retailer specific agencies such as Nectar 360 and Dunnhumby.

Investigate and provide insight on market and customer specific trends to support AVL’s product development strategy, apply industry knowledge to interpret data and improve brand performance.

You will have proven experience in understanding and managing market data that can successfully improve the AVL Sales and Marketing teams with category insights. If you have a strong analytical background with experience working with industry data (internal and external) this will be advantageous!

Further, you will have knowledge of the UK grocery or alcohol industries, and preferably previous experience in dealing with the major supermarkets.

To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

Applications close: Monday 3rd August 2020

To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at http://www.australianvintage.com.au/