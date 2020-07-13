Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Strong support for return of physical tastings

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  13 July, 2020

Some 85% of wine professionals have said “yes” to wine tastings in response to a survey organised by leading UK wine PR agencies and generic bodies.

Asked about general attendance and travel, 44% of the 660 respondents said they ‘strongly agreed’ with the statement ‘I will attend trade tastings if organisers provide adequate safety measures’, with a further 42% stating ‘agree’, and 9% falling into a ‘neither agree or disagree’ camp.

On the style of venue, just shy of 80% agreed or strongly agreed that open air or open sided venues (such as an open-soded marquee) would be a good idea.

On travel, a near even number, at around 50%, of those that live both in cities and outside cities said they would travel for tastings.

However, the survey also found that 29% of those that live in cities and 36% of those that live outside cities ‘neither agreed or disagreed’ that they would travel, with a further 19% and 16% opting for ‘disagree’ or disagree strongly’ respectively.

The research found that: “Industry professionals and media are in favour of continuing to attend tastings, they like being at a tasting and interacting.

“That being said, the current climate dictates that hygiene and safety are paramount – ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and ease with which people can self-sanitise, will dictate the success of an event.”

Social distancing was, unsurprisingly, given as a must, and 92% would agree to having a temperature test ahead of admittance, with 89% agreeing ort strongly agreeing that they would provide track and trace details.

Around 82% believed staggered entry would be a good idea, though with only 52% interested in pre-booked appointments, and slightly higher number, at 60%, said they would be happy to receive a digital tasting booklet ahead of the event.

Meanwhile, 72% would be happy with the use of one sanitised glass provided by the venue, with the same number agreeing that they would accept an individual spittoon that they would empty themselves.

Carefully calculated numbers allowed in to the tasting at any one time, along with one-way systems, plus socially distanced seating areas, were also cited as important aspects by a majority.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Assistant Brand Manger UK & Europe - Fixed Term Contract 10 Months

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Joe Fattorini: Zoom Rhetorica

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95