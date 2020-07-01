Amorim’s marks Dão vinotourism venture with launch of Taboadella wines

By Andrew Catchpole

The Amorim Group’s Taboadella winery is delivering a striking new vino-tourism experience in the Dão region with the opening up to visitors of a dedicated cellar door experience and accommodation.

Designed by architect Ana Vale, the opening of the new facility also coincides with the release of the first eight Dão wines from Taboadella, which Amorim acquired two years ago.

In addition to offering local platters and “gourmet regional products”, The Wine House will form the focal point for visitors to taste and buy the Taboadella’s wines, which include entry and premium tier blends, along with reserva level indigenous single varietals.

“The investment in Taboadella has been carefully thought out and is a highly coveted venture,” said Luisa Amorim.

“We have been operating in the Douro region, with Quinta Nova de Nossa Senhora over the past 20 years, but we never hid our profound admiration for the Dão. It is a classic Portuguese wine region and was the first to be demarcated for non-fortified wines.”

Both The Wine House and the winery, itself designed by a noted Portuguese architect, Carlos Castanheira, have folded in a “strong connection to nature”, using local materials to reflect the terroir that Taboadella seeks to express through its wines and the indigenous Dão varieties.

“In classic regions such as the Dão, where the grape varieties have a high profile, we thought that it was essential to highlight the region’s endemic grape varieties. We therefore decided to create a range of four monovarietal reserve wines using Encruzado, Touriga Nacional, Alfrocheiro and Jaen,” said Amorim.

“Finally, we know that a great region deserves great wines. This inspired us to create the Grande Villaes - wines with a rare classical structure, that span time, generations, life in this community that has evolved over the centuries.”















