New wine business by Fabio Adler crowdfunds to raise £5,000

By Lisa Riley
Published:  29 June, 2020

A new London-based wine business, soon to be launched by The English Sparkling Wine Show founder Fabio Adler, is hoping to raise £5,000 via crowdfunding.

The start-up, named Winebound, will be a multifaceted wine business that will focus on organising and hosting wine experiences, tastings and wine parties, and running pop-up shops aimed at showcasing exciting and little-known wine producers. 

In addition, it will create online content, in the form of articles, reviews and interviews on its website, which is live now. 

Adler said he had an ambitious five-year business plan for his latest venture, with new developments poised to be added every year until it “reaches its full potential”. 

“My goal is to create a wine business that is inclusive, informative but unconventional. I will deliberately not use expressions such as ‘wine education’, ‘wine expert or ‘wine specialist’ as I believe these are hierarchical, and so ingrained in the UK wine industry,” he said. 

Instead, he added, he would prefer to use expressions such as ‘wine host’ and ‘wine communicator'.

“The scope of the wine sessions and wine parties will be wide-ranging and therefore cater for a variety of wine drinkers. There will be specific sessions on white, red and rosé wines, champagne and sparkling wines, and dessert wines,” said Adler, who set up The English Sparkling Wine Show in 2017 under his side-project, Mousseux Anglais.

Events that will be hosted by London-based Winebound include: Wine Unplugged - an introduction to organic, biodynamic & natural wines; Lightweights - a focus on low-alcohol wines from Albariño to Vinho Verde; and  Beyond Barolo, which will cover Italian Reds from Puglia, Tuscany, Veneto and Sicily.  

Winebound is currently seeking £5,000 in start-up funding through the platform GoFundMe. For every contribution made, which are in the value of £30, £50, £75, £100, £250 or £500, a gift voucher will be given in return.

