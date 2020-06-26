UK Hospitality welcomes move to push outdoor dining

By Lisa Riley

UK Hospitality (UKH) has said moves by the government to push outdoor dining will provide a “valuable boost” to hospitality looking to bounce back.

The plans include simplification of the licensing process and cutting of red tape, alongside plans to support outdoor dining in a bid to allow more pubs, restaurants and cafes to be able to serve customers outdoors.

Simplifying the licensing process and reducing red tape would be a “great help” for hospitality business in need of “all the help they can get to return to healthy trading and protecting jobs”, said Kate Nicholls, CEO, UKH.

“Opening up outdoor spaces for venues could be a vital lifesaver and mean the difference between a successful reopening or business failures and job losses,” she said.

However, she added, “the devil will been the detail”. “It is important that we get some clear guidance to ensure consistency of implementation across local authorities nationwide. These need to ensure minimal cost and notification rather than application,” she said.

“It has been encouraging to see some local authorities already considering how they can facilitate this. We hope that local authorities will jump at this chance to provide more space for venues as it will be hugely valuable in keeping businesses going and saving as many jobs as possible.”

Yesterday, the government endorsed the UK Hospitality Protocols to support ‘Covid secure’ reopening across all devolved administrations.

The guide includes scientific advice and guidance from PHE and HSE as well as support for operators, including a risk assessment template. It follows the release of the government’s reopening guide launched Wednesday.











