Top Selection goes direct to consumer with online launch

By Andrew Catchpole

Importer Top Selection has officially launched 9 Elms Wines, a new online wine and spirits retail arm, aimed at giving consumers direct access to “boutique wines” that the company said would “normally only be available to restaurants and specialist retailers”.

The online platform, which had a ‘soft launch’ trial from April, is initially offering 200-plus wines from Top Selection’s 700-strong portfolio, with prices starting at a consumer-friendly £8 and up, and with further 9 Elms Wines-exclusive additions planned for autumn.

Top Selection founder Akos Forczek said the new service had been in the pipeline since well before the pandemic struck, adding: “I am incredibly excited about the launch of 9 Elms Wines… and it is a part of our long term growth strategy to develop Top Selection as a truly multi-channel wines and spirits business.

“It has always been the goal to bring the exceptional boutique producers we work with to a wider audience in the UK. Not only does 9 Elms Wines give unique access to these wines in one place, it addresses another passionately held belief of mine; that the consumer deserves better choice and quality, at all price points.”

Marketing manager, Matt Ellis added: “We have a very clear strategy and commercial plan for 9 Elms Wines, which will allow it to sustainably co-exist with our existing trade channels. Our commitment and support to the off-trade is stronger than ever, including ensuring an ‘indie exclusive’ portfolio and fair pricing where there is crossover.”







