Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Top Selection goes direct to consumer with online launch

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  25 June, 2020

Importer Top Selection has officially launched 9 Elms Wines, a new online wine and spirits retail arm, aimed at giving consumers direct access to “boutique wines” that the company said would “normally only be available to restaurants and specialist retailers”.

The online platform, which had a ‘soft launch’ trial from April, is initially offering 200-plus wines from Top Selection’s 700-strong portfolio, with prices starting at a consumer-friendly £8 and up, and with further 9 Elms Wines-exclusive additions planned for autumn.

Top Selection founder Akos Forczek said the new service had been in the pipeline since well before the pandemic struck, adding: “I am incredibly excited about the launch of 9 Elms Wines… and it is a part of our long term growth strategy to develop Top Selection as a truly multi-channel wines and spirits business.

“It has always been the goal to bring the exceptional boutique producers we work with to a wider audience in the UK. Not only does 9 Elms Wines give unique access to these wines in one place, it addresses another passionately held belief of mine; that the consumer deserves better choice and quality, at all price points.”

Marketing manager, Matt Ellis added: “We have a very clear strategy and commercial plan for 9 Elms Wines, which will allow it to sustainably co-exist with our existing trade channels. Our commitment and support to the off-trade is stronger than ever, including ensuring an ‘indie exclusive’ portfolio and fair pricing where there is crossover.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Assistant Brand Manger UK & Europe - Fixed Term Contract 10 Months

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mile High Club feels the chill

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95