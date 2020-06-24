Additional 145 million pints to be sold due to reduced ‘distancing’

By Lisa Riley

CGA has calculated that 145 million additional pints of beer will be sold through the on-trade as a result of the new 1 metre distancing rule, compared with what would have been sold with 2 metres.

CGA's original forecast was based on 2 metre social distancing remaining in place until the end of August, meaning outlets could only trade at around 30% capacity, whereas at 1 metre they can trade at 70%, equating to a significant difference in sales as a result of increased capacity alone.

"As well as the difference in sales, more outlets are likely to open in July, as their businesses become viable at 70% capacity. The combination of more outlets opening and a significantly higher capacity across all who do, equates to an additional 145 million pints of beer sold over the remainder of 2020,” said Jonny Jones, CGA's director of client services.

However, he warned, “this does depend on consumer confidence and how people feel about going out again”.

“The data suggested that there is enough pent-up demand to max out sales at this level of supply, but many consumers are still cautious about returning to the trade and want to see precautions put in place to ensure their safety,” he said.

It's now down to operators to “market their credentials as Covid-19 safe, and ensure that customers feel comfortable to visit their outlets”, he added.

The figures are based on CGA’s longstanding on-trade measurement service, which measures all drinks sales sold in licensed venues.

Last week, UK Hospitality released its latest tracker [compiled by CGA], which revealed Britain’s hospitality sector was responsible for nearly a quarter of the GDP losses felt by UK business in April.



