Pre-registration and ordering apps considered for on-trade reopening

By Lisa Riley

On-trade visitors may have to register before going to pub, bars and restaurants, health secretary Matt Hancock has suggested.

The health secretary said that, in addition to face masks and changes to seating plans, other potential measures, which he would “not rule out”, include pre-registration and ordering through an app.

“That is the sort of thing we are looking at for how do you make it safe to open these [things], and more importantly, as safe as possible,” he said on Sky’s Sophie Ridge show.

Pre-registration would also make it easier to track the close contacts of anyone who later tested positive for the virus, he added.

Hancock’s comments come as speculation that PM Boris Johnson will announce a reduction in the 2 metre social distancing rule tomorrow (Tuesday) gathered pace over the weekend..

Earlier today, UK Hospitality released a survey which confirmed that hospitality businesses are expecting a lengthy and painful recovery, with levels of trade expected to be significantly supressed for many months to come.