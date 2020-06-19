Pinot Grigio DOC delle Venezie emerges ‘unscathed’ from lockdown

Consorzio Doc delle Venezie says it has come out "unscathed" from the lockdown, with bottling numbers stable (+0.39) at the end of May compared to 2019.

But, the Consorzio said it looked “cautiously” towards the next harvest, with the board of directors having called for an alliance of Northeast DOCs in support of a “balanced management of Pinot Grigio and an equitable distribution of value”.

The stable bottling number was a result of a “consolidation trend in recent months”, said Albino Armani, chairman of the Consorzio delle Venezie, adding bottling numbers had not been affected by the economic crisis so far.

“We constantly monitor the market, we are ready to intervene to ensure the balance between international demand and supply to protect the supply chain to counter any speculative tendencies.

"It is in this light we look at the next harvest with extreme attention and a sense of responsibility, in order to maintain market balance," he said.

This, added Armani, had pushed the DOC to promote the establishment of a working group with representatives of the Triveneto DOCs, to include sharing coordinated management measures of the production potential that “keeps the offer balanced and guarantees keeping the value of Pinot Grigio del Nordest”.

“The Consorzio has worked with the representatives of the Trivento DOC arriving at a collective vision and therefore the proposal of concrete management measures on a local level on the individual denominations in view of the 2020 harvest - the reduction of the certifiable yield to 150 quintals per hectare and the activation of administrative storage - aimed at maintaining the value of Pinot Grigio”, he added

In July last year, Consorzio Doc delle Venezie introduced a three-year suspension of new vineyards in a bid to achieve an “even higher quality and balanced market growth”.





