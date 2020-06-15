Australian Vintage: Assistant Brand Manger UK & Europe - Fixed Term Contract 10 Months

Australian Vintage Ltd (AVL) is a wine company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe brands. AVL prides itself on producing outstanding and innovative wines for its domestic & global customers.
We are passionate about what we do. Our UK & Europe division is one of the most successful Australian wine companies in the region, growing customer numbers and market share consistently over a multi-year period. As AVL continues to grow it is a great time to join the business and make an impact.
We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Assistant Brand Manager to join our marketing team on a 10 month fixed term parental leave cover.
Based in the AVL’s London office (Croydon), you will support the Marketing Manager UK & Europe to develop and manage the brand category responsibilities to deliver budgeted annual and future profit and sales objectives.
Your primary duties will include;
You will have 2 years’ experience in a marketing/brand related role, a background in FMCG would be an advantage, and tertiary qualifications in marketing or similar business-related discipline.
To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/
Applications close: Monday 13th July 2020
To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at http://www.australianvintage.com.au/