    Australian Vintage: Assistant Brand Manger UK & Europe - Fixed Term Contract 10 Months

    Published:  15 June, 2020

    Australian Vintage Ltd (AVL) is a wine company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe brands.  AVL prides itself on producing outstanding and innovative wines for its domestic & global customers.

    • Leading wine company with multi award winning global brands
    • Great team environment & working culture

    We are passionate about what we do. Our UK & Europe division is one of the most successful Australian wine companies in the region, growing customer numbers and market share consistently over a multi-year period. As AVL continues to grow it is a great time to join the business and make an impact.

    We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Assistant Brand Manager to join our marketing team on a 10 month fixed term parental leave cover.

    Based in the AVL’s London office (Croydon), you will support the Marketing Manager UK & Europe to develop and manage the brand category responsibilities to deliver budgeted annual and future profit and sales objectives. 

     Your primary duties will include;

    • Execute marketing strategy across entire AVL product portfolio mix ensuring appropriate relationship with external PR, Social Media and design agencies as required;
    • Support UK PR Agency and relevant media contacts with key product and brand info to ensure wider brand KPIs are met;
    • Co-ordinate UK Direct to Consumer web sales with Direct Mails and ensure alignment with global brand teams on content and Cellar Door SKU assortment;
    • Support global brand team in any analysis of category data to identify opportunities; trends & competitor performance;
    • Produce brand marketing presentations for both internal and external customer needs;
    • Update product information, and planning documents including tasting notes; and
    • Support brand team on execution of sponsorships / experiential events / other media.

    You will have 2 years’ experience in a marketing/brand related role, a background in FMCG would be an advantage, and tertiary qualifications in marketing or similar business-related discipline.

    To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

    Applications close: Monday 13th July 2020

    To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at http://www.australianvintage.com.au/

