Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive UK & Europe

Australian Vintage Ltd (AVL) is a wine company and owner of the multi-award winning McGuigan, Tempus Two and Nepenthe brands. AVL prides itself on producing outstanding and innovative wines for its domestic & global customers.

Leading wine company with multi award winning global brands

Great team environment & working culture

We are passionate about what we do. Our UK & Europe division is one of the most successful Australian wine companies in the region, growing customer numbers and market share consistently over a multi-year period. As AVL continues to grow it is a great time to join the business and make an impact.

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Trade Marketing Executive to join our marketing team.

Working collaboratively and cross functionally between Sales & Marketing teams the Trade Marketing Executive will own and execute best-in-class trade marketing activation plans to deliver budgeted annual and future profit and sales objectives.

Based in the AVL’s London office (Croydon) and reporting to the Trade Marketing Manager UK & Europe, your primary duties will include;

Build and execute creative customer marketing and activation strategies across key accounts; achieving brand portfolio targets – volume; revenue; gross margin contribution; market share; brand awareness; media share of voice.

Collaborative development and implementation of annual trade marketing strategy with Trade Marketing Manager.

Full ownership of UK Impulse / Online Retail activation plans.

Full ownership of On-Premise activation plans.

Full ownership of European trade events calendar – including ProWein, Wine Australia and UK retailer shows.

Management of all customer facing branded materials and development/ roll-out of POS materials.

Responsibility for relevant Trade Marketing budgets, maximising ROI.

Co-ordinating AVL participation in industry events and ownership of key trade visit calendars.

Who we are looking for?

a people person: someone who thrives meeting new people and making new contacts daily. This role requires a lot of presenting both internally and externally – so somebody who is comfortable addressing groups.

a project manager: ideally you also will enjoy multitasking. This role works across many different accounts and projects, so organisation and time management skills are crucial.

FMCG/ “Big Retail” marketing experience: we are a household name in UK grocery – so somebody who has a good understanding of retailing will be able to hit the ground running.

a digital native: trade marketing no longer means just in-store activation! We are looking for someone with a good understanding of online retailing, social media and digital campaigns. Added bonus, if you have experience in content creation or design work.



Additionally, you will have 2 years’ experience in a marketing/brand related role and tertiary qualifications in marketing or similar business-related discipline.

To apply please visit our careers website - http://careers.australianvintage.com.au/

Applications close: Monday 13th July 2020

To learn more about Australian Vintage, please visit our website at http://www.australianvintage.com.au/