Deadline approaching for July's German Riesling jamboree

Published:  03 June, 2020

Registration for Wines of Germany’s annual #31DaysofGermanRiesling July promotional campaign is soon to close.

Independent retailers who sign up to the Harpers-backed campaign will receive an extensive range of point-of-sale materials, which include marketing materials such as tasting cards, a map of Germany’s wine regions, and a window-vinyl logo, as well as customer give-aways such as aprons and tote bags.

There are also numerous digital assets available to help drive sales.

The best retailer will win £1,000 towards new German wine, with £500 going to the runner-up.

For more information, see Harpers’ coverage here.

To register, visit the Wines of Germany website before June 5.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
