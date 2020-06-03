Deadline approaching for July's German Riesling jamboree

Registration for Wines of Germany’s annual #31DaysofGermanRiesling July promotional campaign is soon to close.

Independent retailers who sign up to the Harpers-backed campaign will receive an extensive range of point-of-sale materials, which include marketing materials such as tasting cards, a map of Germany’s wine regions, and a window-vinyl logo, as well as customer give-aways such as aprons and tote bags.

There are also numerous digital assets available to help drive sales.

The best retailer will win £1,000 towards new German wine, with £500 going to the runner-up.

For more information, see Harpers’ coverage here.

To register, visit the Wines of Germany website before June 5.