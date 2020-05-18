Entries open for The Vintners’ Company’s first industry awards

By Jo Gilbert

The Vintners’ Company has launched its own industry awards, set up to “nurture and support the enterprising individuals and companies” who are bringing positive change to the wine industry.

Free to enter and open to all, the awards have been set up with the trade in mind.

The structure will consist of a mixture of bursary and awards with some entered directly, and others that are nominated.

These include The Vintners' Geoffrey Roberts Award, an £8,000 bursary for an individual to implement a “strong idea championing New World or emerging wine regions” and The Vintners' UK Wine Apprentice Award.

Other aspects recognise elements like best practice, young talent, contribution to English wine and top fundraisers supporting The Drinks Trust.

“The Vintners’ Company has been quietly awarding bursaries and an apprenticeship for several years and it seemed like a good move to expand what we were currently doing and create a wider series of awards that champion all that is good about the wine industry,” master vintner, Chris Davey, said.

“There are some people and companies doing some amazing things in the wine world right now and we want to have a reason to celebrate them.”

First announced by Davey at the annual ‘Wine Trade Lunch in aid of The Drinks Trust’ held at Vintners’ Hall in January, The Vintners’ Company Awards are now live and open to enter.

Entries close on 30 October with the winners due to receive their award at Vintners’ Hall in January 2021.

Enter at vintnershall.co.uk.









