Diageo’s Learning for Life hospitality programme takes virtual turn

By Andrew Catchpole

Diageo’s Learning for Life hospitality skills programme has created a Virtual Hospitality Academy, aimed at bar and restaurant staff seeking to develop their “key skills” in the sector during the pandemic.

The new ‘Learning for Life: Virtual Academy’, created in collaboration with The Springboard Charity, is to deliver “over 40 online knowledge, skills and training modules and webinars”, designed to “support, motivate and alleviate isolation for learners” stuck at home during the on-trade shutdown.

In addition to guest speakers from across the industry hosting training session, Diageo's initiative is to also offer one-to-one mentoring and coaching.

“As the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop, we have halted our traditional classroom and work experience programme in line with government recommendations,” said Lucy Lamb, programme manager for Learning for Life.

“With 900 individuals still actively involved in the programme across the UK, we had to move quickly to think of alternative ways to continue supporting them.

“The Diageo Learning for Life programme provides students with a foundation in hospitality, which increases employability by developing key skills including customer service, teamwork, resilience and communication.”

Over 2,000 people – often previously unemployed or from disadvantaged backgrounds – have graduated from the Learning for Life programme since it launched in 2014, with Diageo saying that “globally, the programme has supported over 140,000 individuals”.

Applicants can apply via Diageo’s Learning for Life: Virtual Academy website.

Diageo also recently launched an information phone line to help support licensed business owners who want to access information on the commercial support measures announced by the government during the Covid-19 crisis.







