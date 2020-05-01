The Wine Society adds Australian wine to En Primeur offer

By Lisa Riley

The Wine Society has added Torbreck's The Steading 2018 to its portfolio, making the first time the business has offered an Australian wine En Primeur.

The launch comes hot in the heels of The Wine Society’s first Austrian En Primeur offer, which it revealed last week, and will be followed by En primeur offers from Viña Zorzal (Navarra), Alfred Gratien (Champagne) and Cavas Weinert (Mendoza) later this month, said the business.

Giving members the first chance to buy, The Wine Society said it was able to offer the Australian wine to its members at a point when the wine is bottled but won't be released to the market in the UK until later in the year.

The wine would make up a key part of any keen wine collector's cellar, said Freddy Bulmer, Society buyer for Australia, describing it as “the heart and soul” of the Torbreck range.

“This is a first-rate example of what Barossa does best. There is power but, crucially, there is balance too. The Steading has impressive concentration of flavour and all the ingredients to set it up for more than a decade of ageing,” he said.

The 2018 vintage will be “one to savour”, he added, with growers throughout the region “unanimously pleased with the excellent conditions throughout the growing season”.

The wine costs £120 per six in bond and will be delivered to the UK in early 2021.







