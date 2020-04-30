The Gran Orden de Caballeros appoints Sarah Jane Evans MW as chair

By Lisa Riley

The Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino (GOCV) has appointed Sarah Jane Evans MW as its new chair.

Evans’ appointment to the role was carried unanimously by the GOCV’s 63 members, which includes some of the UK and Spain’s most renowned and respected wine trade professionals, journalists and winery owners.

She takes over from Nick Room, ex-Waitrose buyer and director at RT Solutions, who held the position for 10 years and follows on from a long line of Spanish wine experts who have held the position since the GOCV was founded in 1984.

Evans, who was elected as a member of the GOCV in 2010 and is a Dama de Albariño and a Dama de Solear, said she was “touched and excited” to have been elected chair.

“It was an enormous privilege to become a Caballero, and I have so enjoyed being part of a network of exceptional people in the UK and Spain. Along with the new Steering Committee, I look forward to continuing our work of educating about and promoting Spanish wine. This is more important than ever in these difficult times.”

Fernando Muñoz Naranjo, director of foods, wines and gastronomy at the Spanish Commercial Office in London, added: “We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Sarah Jane for being appointed chair of one of the most eminent organisations in the field of Spanish wines.

“The GOCV is one of our most important partnerships and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration. We also wish to express our sincere gratitude to Nick Room, for his decade-long leadership and dedication to the GOCV.”

Established in 1985 by Wines from Spain, the GOVC was created to recognise and reward outstanding achievement in the education, advancement and business of quality wines from Spain in the UK.

Since then, it has invited 82 members of the wine trade to join.