DesignMyNight launches new platform to support hospitality industry

By Lisa Riley
Published:  22 April, 2020

'Discovery website' DesignMyNight has launched a new platform to showcase and support the best in online events and deliveries taking place across the UK during Covid-19.

Named DeliveryMyNight, the platform has been designed to satisfy the rise in online events and deliverable food and drink hampers since the Covid-19 on-trade closure, with DesignMyNight having witnessed a sharp pivot in operators fighting back by offering delivery and moving events online.  

“We have witnessed an astronomical increase of 13,000% in online events across DesignMyNight's 20 cities, alongside a massive spike in cocktail delivery options and food hampers as bar owners and leaders in the industry adapt to the current climate,” said the business, which forms part of Access Hospitality. 

DesignMyNight said the “huge spike” in the deliverable cocktail area - a service that was left relatively untouched by leading and independent bars until the global pandemic struck, had resulted in over 100 UK bars now bottling their drinks, dispatching them either nationwide or locally, while it had witnessed a 310% increase in hampers and deliverable DIY food kits since lockdown commenced. 

"The hospitality industry is thinking on its feet like never before, bringing a whole new wave of delivery and online event options into focus. Organisers and owners are operating in creative ways to stay functional, and if the numbers are anything to go by, they are also building something that could last long after lockdown is over.” 

Founded in 2010, DesignMyNight today brings in over 3.5 million monthly users. It was acquired by software provider The Access Group in November 2017.

