Chris Ellis hands baton to Ian Peart as PRUK commercial director

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  20 April, 2020

Ian Peart (above) has been appointed commercial director at Pernod Ricard UK (PRUK), taking over the role from Chris Ellis, who is leaving the business after 16 years.

Ellis (below), who has held various commercial roles, driving PRUK to its “highest ever market share in the off- and on-trade channels” according to the company, hands over the baton to Peart on 1 July.

Peart, who joined PRUK in 2006 as field sales director, has also held several positions in the commercial team, most recently with a three-year stint as business development director.

“I am delighted for Ian who has a wealth of industry experience having worked in the UK drinks industry for 28 years, the last 14 years at Pernod Ricard in a number of roles within the business,” said PRUK managing director David Haworth.

“Chris has been with Pernod Ricard for 16 very positive years in a variety of commercial roles and has decided the time is right to move on – Chris goes with our very best wishes for his next adventure.”

Ellis, a well-know figure in the drinks trade, is understood to be seeking new challenges after leaving PRUK in good shape to face the current economic shake up.

Pernod Ricard most recently pledged £250,000 to industry charity The Drinks Trust in support of its new coronavirus campaign, launched to support hard hit individuals from the industry through the weeks ahead.



