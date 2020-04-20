Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Off-trade alcohol sales surge 29% over the Easter weekend

By Lisa Riley
Published:  20 April, 2020

Off-trade sales of alcohol surged 29% over the bank holiday weekend although overall Brits spent £160m less on Easter than in 2019.

The significant increase in sales of beers, wines and spirits (BWS), measured against the same week last year, was driven by the drinks many would have enjoyed over a bank holiday weekend in a pub garden, such as cider (77%), stout (73%) and lager (67%), as shoppers took the pub experience home, according to Nielsen data for the week ending 11 April 2020.  

Moreover, accompanying mixers were up by 60%, said the research body, with the new data also revealing that overall shoppers spent £275m more than the previous week. 

The surge in BWS sales was a clear sign that UK consumers were still looking to enjoy themselves, said Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at Nielsen

“The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions have led to an unusual Easter bank holiday weekend, as people across the country are secluded from the family and friends they might usually have celebrated with. 

“However, it’s clear that UK consumers were still looking to enjoy the warm weather and bank holiday weekend, resulting in a surge in alcohol sales and impulse purchasing to enjoy in their homes or gardens.”

Looking ahead, Watkins said “we can expect weekly growths to begin to stabilise in a few weeks, though it’s evident that purchasing at supermarkets here in the UK and across Europe will be affected by how soon bars, restaurants and cafes reopen, and the extent to which consumers flock back to them”.

At the end of last month, Nielsen revealed BWS off-trade sales had surged 67% in the week to 21 March - the week the government announced the closure of the on-trade. 

The data covers in-store and online sales across all major supermarkets and store formats, from large supermarkets to convenience stores, but excludes the discounters and independents. 


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95