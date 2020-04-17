Justerini & Brooks launches weekly spotlight series on ‘affordable’ wine

By Lisa Riley

Justerini & Brooks has launched a weekly spotlight series focused on an "affordable, everyday drinking wine".

For the ‘Justerini & Brooks Master’s Series’, Justerini has curated a line up of growers to share their knowledge and expertise via virtual masterclasses which will be hosted by Justerini and the winemaker.

The initial line up includes Katharina Prüm from JJ Prüm (21 April), Dominique Lafon from Domaine des Comtes (28 April) and Omri from Chateau Lafleur (5 May).

In the first edition, Prüm will guide participants through the winery’s Graacher Himmelreich Riesling Spätlese 2010.

While discussion will be based initially around this Spätlese, attendees are welcome to open anything they have from the estate and make the most of a rare public appearance by Prüm, said Justerini & Brooks.

“The famous adage that the best producers can trump region, appellation and vintage is often true, and the new Master’s Series will prove that enjoying wines from legendary producers is a pleasure that is open to all.”

The virtual masterclasses will start at 5pm and are free of charge via zoom.

Earlier this week, Armit Wines also launched a series of virtual video tastings, via Instagram, themed around escapism and R&R.







