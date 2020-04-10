Drinks Trust Covid-19 Relief Fund extended until 14 April

By Andrew Catchpole

The window for applications to The Drinks Trust Covid-19 Financial Relief Fund has been extended until Tuesday 14 April, 7pm, to allow an extra working day post the Easter Bank Holiday.

In addition, the remit for applicants is extended to those who work seasonally in the drinks industry, and in particular anyone who was not employed as a result on the 28 February, meaning that they are not entitled to the government furlough scheme of self-employment scheme.

Designed to help support drinks industry people that have lost their employment and income, the fund has now raised over £500,000 to offer as financial support.

This initiative was initially targeted at two groups: those who have been made redundant and subsequently not been reinstated, meaning they are unable to benefit from the salary grant scheme set out by the Chancellor; and those on zero hours contracts who will receive only small levels of financial benefit from the salary support measures outlined by the Chancellor.

Former employees eligible to apply for the fund are: on-trade, including bars, pubs and those who worked with drinks in restaurants and hotels, such as sommeliers and beverage managers; off-trade, including those who worked in alcohol retailing businesses; and those who worked in distribution supplying the above sectors.

The Drinks Trust confirmed that qualifying individuals will be able to access a one-off financial grant of £250, payable directly into their bank account.

The charity added that it will apply “its expertise in assessing hardship and will prioritise individuals who have health conditions, and also those caring for dependents”.

These grants are available due to generous donations from Pernod Ricard, William Grant & Sons and many others in the trade.

To apply and for more information click here.








