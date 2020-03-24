Subscriber login Close [x]
Government guidance, Covid-19: access to support for businesses

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  24 March, 2020

Information for businesses on how to access the Chancellor's various support packages can be found at www.gov.uk

This includes a package of measures to support businesses including:

• A Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme

• Deferring VAT and Income Tax payments

• Statutory Sick Pay relief package for small and medium sized businesses (SMEs)

• A 12-month business rates holiday for all retail, hospitality, leisure and nursery businesses in England

• Small business grant funding of £10,000 for all business in receipt of small business rate relief or rural rate relief

• Grant funding of £25,000 for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses with property with a rateable value between £15,001 and £51,000

• The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme offering loans of up to £5 million for SMEs through the British Business Bank

• A new lending facility from the Bank of England to help support liquidity among larger firms, helping them bridge coronavirus disruption to their cash flows through loans

• The HMRC Time To Pay Scheme



Advice and contacts are also given on support for businesses in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, where some measures may differ due to regionally devolved business support. 








Most read articles

