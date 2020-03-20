Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

On-trade sales drop 15% in week before ‘warning’

By Lisa Riley
Published:  20 March, 2020

On-trade sales declined 15% in the week up to 15 March, before the Prime Minister’s warning that the public should avoid going to pubs, clubs and social venues because of the growing coronavirus (Covid-19) threat.

The decline was driven by restaurants where sales were down 21%, followed by bars (-14%) and pubs (-12%), according to CGA’s first weekly Coffer Peach Business Tracker updates released today. 

“Public concern about the virus was already taking its toll on the out-of-home market even before Boris Johnson’s intervention on Monday. We can only expect the figures to worsen this week,” said Phil Tate, chief executive of CGA, which produces the Tracker in partnership with The Coffer Group and RSM.

“We also know that London has been hit much harder than other parts of the country, even before the spate of closures that have followed the official advice to stay at home and avoid pubs, bars and restaurants,” he added.

The weekly update follows the release by CGA of the results of its snap consumer survey that suggested 58% of adults between 18 and 65, and who usually went out to pubs, restaurants and bars, would heed the advice and stay away.

The Coffer Peach Tracker collects and analyses performance data from 57 operating groups, which between them operate 10,000 sites.

For the period of the coronavirus emergency, CGA is supporting the market by publishing weekly trading data from the Coffer Peach Business Tracker, backed up by the results of regular snap consumer surveys.

“In these uncertain and unprecedented times, it is vital that the market receives the most up-to-date and accurate data on which to base the crucial business decisions that companies will need to take – and that the industry collectively, through its trade body UKHospitality, is able to make the strongest case possible to the government, and the country at large, for sector support,” said Tate. 

In the past week, there has been a steady flow of on-trade closure announcement across independents and groups alike. 

Yesterday the Prime Minister confirmed that there are no timelines or plans in place to enforce restaurants, bars or pubs to close as long as the advice given by the government is followed by the public.  

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Friday Read: How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95