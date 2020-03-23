Cases And Curds & Whey

By Lisa Riley

34-35 Western Road, Hove BN3 1AF

casesclub.co.uk

Steve Pinneau of Brighton wine and cocktail bar L’Atelier Du Vin and Phil Bartley of GB Charcuterie have partnered to open Cases and Curds & Whey, where wines can be enjoyed in house or bought to take home. Located on the site of what was Cave A Fromage, Cases promises the widest selection of English sparkling wine anywhere in Brighton, as well as fine wines from around the world, alongside high-quality artisanal British cheese and charcuterie. Pinneau trained under the late Gerard Basset at L’Hotel du Vin and this latest venture adds to the three L’Atelier Du Vin locations in the city.





