Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Lisa Riley

Cases And Curds & Whey

By Lisa Riley
Published:  23 March, 2020

34-35 Western Road, Hove BN3 1AF

casesclub.co.uk

Steve Pinneau of Brighton wine and cocktail bar L’Atelier Du Vin and Phil Bartley of GB Charcuterie have partnered to open Cases and Curds & Whey, where wines can be enjoyed in house or bought to take home. Located on the site of what was Cave A Fromage, Cases promises the widest selection of English sparkling wine anywhere in Brighton, as well as fine wines from around the world, alongside high-quality artisanal British cheese and charcuterie. Pinneau trained under the late Gerard Basset at L’Hotel du Vin and this latest venture adds to the three L’Atelier Du Vin locations in the city. 


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Friday Read: How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95