Co-op continues expansion with first Romanian and Uruguayan wines

By Lisa Riley
Published:  12 March, 2020

Co-op’s has broadened its portfolio by adding its first wines from Romania and Uruguay. 

The duo comprises a budget-friendly Romanian Pinot Noir produced by Cramele Recas (rrp: £5.50) and a Tannat Merlot from Uruguay’s three-generation producer Finca Traversa (rrp: £8).

Both wines are available now on an exclusive basis from Co-op.

The latter would build on the success of Co-op’s South American wine category, which it said overtrades versus the market.

“Eastern European wines continue to offer exceptional value and quality that our customers and members are attracted too, whilst this new Uruguayan wine will expand our South American wine range beyond Chile and Argentina,” said Co-op wine buyer Sarah Benson.

The latest additions follows Co-op Co-op expanding its green offering last month with its first unfiltered and organic natural wine, alongside a new trio of other sustainably-sourced wines.   

This followed the retailer adding 25 new wines to its range in the run-up to Christmas, including exclusive premium listings such as a Château Tour Du Pas, St-Georges-St-Emilion 2015 as well as the retailer’s first own-label 12-year-old Lustau PX Sherry.

