Plumpton College to host first UK Wine Sensory Symposium

Plumpton College has announced it is set to host the first UK Wine Sensory Symposium on 20 April at Denbies Wine Estate.
Bringing together UK wine professionals, students and leading researchers from the field of modern applied sensory, modern fundamental sensory and consumer sciences, the 2020 Sensory Symposium will focus on the perception of new wines and new wine producing regions with a focus on how to convey quality, which could help with export markets as well as the trade.
It will be titled “The perception of new wines in a well-established wine world”.
“It is extremely important for the wine industry to know more about the perception of wine quality among consumers and its influence on their preferences. This is particularly important when it comes to decision-making and the consumption of non-traditional wines such UK wines,” said Dr Heber Rodrigues, Plumpton Wine Division MSc programme manager.
Chaired by Plumpton Wine Division’s Dr Gregory Dunn and Rodrigues, the program will feature:
Jancis Robinson MW.OBE
45 Years of Tasting Wine
Prof. Barry Smith – School of Advanced Study, University of London, UK
Finding Flavours: the prediction or perception of aroma and flavour in novel wines
Prof. Wendy Parr – Lincoln University, New Zealand
The mind behind the nose: Psychological aspects of wine appreciation
Prof. Dominique Valentin – University of Burgundy and Centre of Food and Taste Behaviour, France
Typical or not typical: A cognitive perspective on wine typicity
Prof. Grégory Lo Monaco – University of Aix-Marseille, ADEF Laboratory, Marseille, France
Representing wine and its quality: structural aspects and social regulations
Dr. Maria Pilar Saenz-Navajas – University of Zaragoza and Research Centre of Vine and Wine, Spain
Recent advances in the understanding of taste and mouthfeel dimensions of red wines driving quality
Dr. Marc Mimler - senior lecturer, Bournemouth University
Geographical indications at crossroads – The implications of Brexit on GIs
Tony Milanowski - winery manager, Rathfinny Wine Estate
Profiling the impact of different liqueur d’expedition (dosage) styles on traditional method English sparkling wine