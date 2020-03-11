Plumpton College to host first UK Wine Sensory Symposium

By Lisa Riley

Plumpton College has announced it is set to host the first UK Wine Sensory Symposium on 20 April at Denbies Wine Estate.

Bringing together UK wine professionals, students and leading researchers from the field of modern applied sensory, modern fundamental sensory and consumer sciences, the 2020 Sensory Symposium will focus on the perception of new wines and new wine producing regions with a focus on how to convey quality, which could help with export markets as well as the trade.

It will be titled “The perception of new wines in a well-established wine world”.

“It is extremely important for the wine industry to know more about the perception of wine quality among consumers and its influence on their preferences. This is particularly important when it comes to decision-making and the consumption of non-traditional wines such UK wines,” said Dr Heber Rodrigues, Plumpton Wine Division MSc programme manager.

Chaired by Plumpton Wine Division’s Dr Gregory Dunn and Rodrigues, the program will feature:

Jancis Robinson MW.OBE

45 Years of Tasting Wine

Prof. Barry Smith – School of Advanced Study, University of London, UK

Finding Flavours: the prediction or perception of aroma and flavour in novel wines

Prof. Wendy Parr – Lincoln University, New Zealand

The mind behind the nose: Psychological aspects of wine appreciation

Prof. Dominique Valentin – University of Burgundy and Centre of Food and Taste Behaviour, France

Typical or not typical: A cognitive perspective on wine typicity

Prof. Grégory Lo Monaco – University of Aix-Marseille, ADEF Laboratory, Marseille, France

Representing wine and its quality: structural aspects and social regulations

Dr. Maria Pilar Saenz-Navajas – University of Zaragoza and Research Centre of Vine and Wine, Spain

Recent advances in the understanding of taste and mouthfeel dimensions of red wines driving quality

Dr. Marc Mimler - senior lecturer, Bournemouth University

Geographical indications at crossroads – The implications of Brexit on GIs

Tony Milanowski - winery manager, Rathfinny Wine Estate

Profiling the impact of different liqueur d’expedition (dosage) styles on traditional method English sparkling wine