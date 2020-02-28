Hambledon switches from FM&V to Mentzendorff as it looks to ramp up distribution

By Lisa Riley

Hambledon Vineyards and Fields, Morris & Verdin (FM&V) have revealed plans to part ways as the English sparkling wine producer seeks to ramp up its UK distribution.

Following its seven year partnership with FM&V, Hambledon said it had enlisted Mentzendorff & Co to “execute our new commercial strategy”, with effect from 1 June.

The new distribution deal follows increased plantings and a series of successful vintages for Hambledon, which said it was now “keen to increase” its UK distribution.

Having achieved “great results” together with FM&V launching Hambledon into the trade, it was now time to “take the next step”, said Ian Kellett, MD for Hambledon.

“We have developing some formidable listings and we are now looking forward to working with Mentzendorff and benefiting from its distribution and in-depth knowledge of the premium sparkling category, to grow Hambledon Vineyards distribution across the UK,” he said.

Hambledon has been represented by FM&V since 2014 when it was first launched, and has developed into a brand with distribution in some of the UK’s most prestigious on and off-trade premises, including Noble Rot, The Pig Hotels, Fortnum & Mason, Hawksmoor and the Hix Group.

Damian Carrington, agency director for FM&V said: “We are incredibly proud to have played such an integral role in the development of Hambledon, and fully understand its decision to appoint a new distributor to achieve the brands future volume ambitions.

“Mentzendorff operates in a very different environment to FM&V and we wish Hambledon, and Ian and his family every continued success with what we believe, is one of England’s finest sparkling wine brands.”

Hambledon was a “natural addition to Mentzendorff’s portfolio of family-owned wine companies, all of whom represent the very highest quality from their respective regions”, said MD Andrew Hawes.

Mentzendorff had been followed the development of English sparkling wine “with great interest”, he added.

“We are very excited to be, for the first time, offering our customers a unique complementary portfolio of the highest quality Champagne and sparkling wines – placing Hambledon (where it justifiably belongs within English sparking wine) alongside Champagne Bollinger, Champagne Ayala & Langlois-Chateau Crémant de Loire, in a market for quality sparkling wine that continues to grow and excite huge interest from the trade and consumers.”

Hambledon comprises over 200 acres spread over numberous vineyard sites, with each vineyard planted with Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.

Earlier this week Mentzendorff revealed Rhône Valley winemaker Jean-Luc Colombo had appointed the company as his exclusive agent in the UK, taking over fromHatch Mansfield.