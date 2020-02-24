Decanter: Marketing Executive

Marketing Executive (three-month initial contract)

An exciting opportunity to join the world’s leading wine media brand as part of the marketing team to support marketing campaign execution for Decanter Premium and magazine to help deliver increased Premium subscriptions and retention of current subscribers.

The role is a three month initial contract with a possibility to extend further.

It is available immediately.

To view the full job scope and specification, please click here.

Apply:

Please email a short covering letter and your CV to marketing@decanter.com.