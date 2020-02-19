Subscriber login Close [x]
Sea Change on track to double donations to £100,000

By Lisa Riley
Published:  19 February, 2020

Sea Change Wine, the eco-conscious wine range developed by 10 International, has revealed it is on track to double donations to £100,000 by the end of the year.

The ambitious aim follows the success of the brand in its first year, which saw it raise £50,000 to support projects that help turn the tide on plastic pollution as part of its commitment to support the fight against plastic in oceans.

The mission of Sea Change was to give UK wine-drinkers “great tasting wines, at affordable prices that contribute financially to marine conservation charities", said Toby Hancock, co-founder of 10 International - a wine agency that specialises in quality wine from 10 wine producing countries around the world.

“We’re all trying to take steps to help the environment and Sea Change provides a wine choice that embraces this positive attitude while also tasting great,” he said.

The business was also hoping to “turn the tide on younger people who aren’t entering the wine category due to alternatives", he added.

“Plastic pollution is one of the biggest environmental challenges the planet is facing today and one that every industry, including the wine industry, must take some responsibility for.”

Sea Change, which comprises a white, a red and a rosé from France and a Prosecco, two whites and two reds from Italy, has been supporting marine conservation and the fight against plastic pollution through its partnerships with charities such as Plastic Oceans UK, Sea Changers and the Olive Ridley Project.

It uses no unnecessary capsule covers on its bottles and carefully selects the packaging materials for each range; the labels, the bottles and the closures to minimise environmental impact.

