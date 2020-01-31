Subscriber login Close [x]
    Waddesdon Wines Ltd: Wine Sales Administration Assistant

    Published:  31 January, 2020

    The Wine Sales Administration Assistant will join the team at Waddesdon Wines responsible for the processing of sales of Rothschild wines, both to private clients and to trade.

    The Administration Assistant will provide administrative back-up to both the Wine Sales Administrator and Purchasing & Logistics Executive.

    In particular he/she will be responsible for:

    wholesale clients (Duty Paid and In-Bond) to restaurants and hotels,  and corporate orders

    • Take orders via the phone, e-mail or through the post.
    • Process all orders through Sage and generate paperwork needed for delivery, instructions
    • Send all orders to our own Warehouse for dispatch for duty paid orders.
    • Send any INBOND orders to the relevant Bonded warehouse for dispatch to the client’s bonded warehouse.
    • Liaise with couriers re POD or delivery problems.
    • Resolve customer’s complaints & queries.
    • Deal with claims for breakages, late deliveries & non deliveries.
    • Increase sales by sending offers and incentives to customers on our database.
    • Help corporate customers select the correct wines, on price or style.

    Internal Transfers

    • Process orders and paperwork for various departments across Waddesdon.
    • Help and advise with inventory stock.

            En Primeur Sales

    • Process orders, raise and send the Pro forma invoice to the customer.
    • Update an allocation spreadsheet, highlighting all purchases.
    • Update client spreadsheet with all the details of their order and bottling requests.
    • Liaise with clients once the wine is in the UK for dispatch to their chosen bond.
    • Raise any invoices for shipping and delivery charges.

    Other

    • Assist with wine stocktakes which occur 5 times a year.
    • Provide office cover for other staff roles to assist absence from the office.
    • Help assist with wine tasting events.
    • Deal with filing and general office administration.
    • Deal with incoming and outgoing post.
    • Liaise with the accounts department.
    • Build customer relationships.
    • Liaise with the sales team with any requests with their clients and sample requests.
    • Regular, daily contact with the Logistics Manager, also based in the same office.

    To apply for this role click HERE 

    Application Deadline: 16th February

    Waddesdon Wines Ltd: Wine Sales Administration Assistant

    ...

    Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

    ...

    Mitchells & Butlers: Wine Procurement Manager

    ...

    Condor Wines: Sales & Marketing Executive

