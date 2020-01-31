Consorzio Doc delle Venezie posts 34% hike in bottles sold

By Lisa Riley

Consorzio Doc delle Venezie has announced a 34% increase in bottles sold last year compared to 2018.

The double-digit hike, which translates to 58 million bottles, takes the total amount of bottles sold during 2019 to 223 million, making the Pinot Grigio DOC among the best performing DOCs on a national level, it said.

The “encouraging result” had been achieved despite 2019 proving “a real challenge” for the Consorzio, which brings together the operators in the Pinot Grigio DOC production chain of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Trento and Veneto.

“The Consorzio faced a decidedly complex economic situation at the end of a campaign characterised by a 25% drop in production over the previous year - the result of the robust, but necessary, government measures on the offer that preceded the penultimate harvest,” said Albino Armani, president, Consorzio Doc delle Venezie.

In reference to the Consorzio’s ongoing work of safeguarding the economic value of the DOC - and of its balanced distribution through all sectors of the wine supply chain, the Denomination had not yet reached the “desired and deserved economic and social recognition”, said Armani.

“We still have to work a lot on this alongside the producers and the whole supply chain. In 2019 the Pinot Grigio DOC has been able to deal with a complex development between the last two marketing campaigns and achieving good results.

“The Consorzio hopes to maintain this positive trend, continuing to go against the possibility of expansion in production and avoiding risks of price speculation in favour of a climate of commercial serenity.”

The key task of the Denomination through the Consorzio was clear, he added. “A fully traceable production chain is a guarantee for the producers themselves and, above all, a protection for the consumer.”

The Consorzio is one step away from the ministerial recognition and the official assignment of the task to perform the functions of protection, promotion, development, information (spring 2020).







