Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Job Title: Account Executive – Harpers Wine & Spirit
Responsible To: Commercial Manager
Term: Full Time
The Company
Agile Media is a dynamic, fast growing B2B drinks publishing and events company based in Burgess Hill. Established for 11 years, the company takes in print, digital, awards and tasting events in the UK and internationally, producing market leading titles Drinks International, Class, Harpers Wine & Spirit and Drinks Retailing News. We also produce a number of events including the International Spirits Challenge, Class Bar Awards, Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT), International Beer Challenge and the Drinks Retailing Awards.
The Position
An exciting full time position has arisen at Agile Media for an account executive to join our team. We are looking for a talented salesperson to join our team working on the Harpers Wine & Spirit and its associated supplements and events. This role reports to the Commercial Manager and includes working as part of a team to achieve targets across all Harpers’ activity.
Duties of the Account Executive include:
Requirements of the role
The ideal candidate will be a strong communicator, personable and fit well into the team. They will have good knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Word and be able to take the initiative. This will be a busy role so the candidate must be able to effectively manage their time, plan effectively and be ahead of the game.
The role will require enthusiasm, energy and creativity and is a new role so a real opportunity for the person to develop and make a real impact within the business.
