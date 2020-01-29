Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

    Published:  29 January, 2020

    Job Title: Account Executive – Harpers Wine & Spirit

    Responsible To: Commercial Manager

    Term: Full Time

    The Company

    Agile Media is a dynamic, fast growing B2B drinks publishing and events company based in Burgess Hill. Established for 11 years, the company takes in print, digital, awards and tasting events in the UK and internationally, producing market leading titles Drinks International, Class, Harpers Wine & Spirit and Drinks Retailing News. We also produce a number of events including the International Spirits Challenge, Class Bar Awards, Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT), International Beer Challenge and the Drinks Retailing Awards.

    The Position

    An exciting full time position has arisen at Agile Media for an account executive to join our team. We are looking for a talented salesperson to join our team working on the Harpers Wine & Spirit and its associated supplements and events. This role reports to the Commercial Manager and includes working as part of a team to achieve targets across all Harpers’ activity.

    Duties of the Account Executive include:

    • Selling by phone, email and face to face.
    • Professionally represent Agile Media in all dealings with clients
    • Be a pro-active and enthusiastic member of the Harpers commercial team, attending sales team meetings and contributing ideas to help grow sales revenue across the group.
    • Ensure both team and personal sales targets are met
    • Ensure key performance indicators are met – number of calls, pitches, meetings, yields etc.
    • Attend client meetings and industry events when required
    • Identify and develop new business opportunities.
    • Make sure all required admin and contact database is kept up to date
    • Communicate effectively with your team and also with the other internal departments
    • Write effective sales emails
    • Good time management skills with the ability to multitask between projects.
    • Attend training sessions when required.

    Requirements of the role

    • Strong proven sales skills with an excellent ability to upsell and close deals
    • Strong written and communication skills in all languages
    • Good organizational skills and able to multitask between projects
    • Positive can do attitude that will enable them to build up great relationships with their clients.
    • Great team player but also able to use own initiative to achieve sales targets.
    • Language skills would be a definite plus – particularly Spanish.

    The ideal candidate will be a strong communicator, personable and fit well into the team. They will have good knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Word and be able to take the initiative. This will be a busy role so the candidate must be able to effectively manage their time, plan effectively and be ahead of the game.

    The role will require enthusiasm, energy and creativity and is a new role so a real opportunity for the person to develop and make a real impact within the business.

    To Apply for this role CLICK HERE

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Jobs 

    ...

    Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

    ...

    Mitchells & Butlers: Wine Procurement Manager

    ...

    Condor Wines: Sales & Marketing Executive

    Jobs »

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Wine in a can? Well yes, maybe…

    Blogs »

    Most read articles

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95