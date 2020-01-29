Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Job Title: Account Executive – Harpers Wine & Spirit

Responsible To: Commercial Manager

Term: Full Time

The Company

Agile Media is a dynamic, fast growing B2B drinks publishing and events company based in Burgess Hill. Established for 11 years, the company takes in print, digital, awards and tasting events in the UK and internationally, producing market leading titles Drinks International, Class, Harpers Wine & Spirit and Drinks Retailing News. We also produce a number of events including the International Spirits Challenge, Class Bar Awards, Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT), International Beer Challenge and the Drinks Retailing Awards.

The Position

An exciting full time position has arisen at Agile Media for an account executive to join our team. We are looking for a talented salesperson to join our team working on the Harpers Wine & Spirit and its associated supplements and events. This role reports to the Commercial Manager and includes working as part of a team to achieve targets across all Harpers’ activity.

Duties of the Account Executive include:

Selling by phone, email and face to face.

Professionally represent Agile Media in all dealings with clients

Be a pro-active and enthusiastic member of the Harpers commercial team, attending sales team meetings and contributing ideas to help grow sales revenue across the group.

Ensure both team and personal sales targets are met

Ensure key performance indicators are met – number of calls, pitches, meetings, yields etc.

Attend client meetings and industry events when required

Identify and develop new business opportunities.

Make sure all required admin and contact database is kept up to date

Communicate effectively with your team and also with the other internal departments

Write effective sales emails

Good time management skills with the ability to multitask between projects.

Attend training sessions when required.

Requirements of the role

Strong proven sales skills with an excellent ability to upsell and close deals

Strong written and communication skills in all languages

Good organizational skills and able to multitask between projects

Positive can do attitude that will enable them to build up great relationships with their clients.

Great team player but also able to use own initiative to achieve sales targets.

Language skills would be a definite plus – particularly Spanish.

The ideal candidate will be a strong communicator, personable and fit well into the team. They will have good knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Word and be able to take the initiative. This will be a busy role so the candidate must be able to effectively manage their time, plan effectively and be ahead of the game.

The role will require enthusiasm, energy and creativity and is a new role so a real opportunity for the person to develop and make a real impact within the business.

To Apply for this role CLICK HERE