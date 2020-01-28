Mitchells & Butlers: Wine Procurement Manager

As Wine Procurement Manager for Mitchells & Butlers you will be responsible for developing and executing a clear and robust Wine procurement strategy to maximise commercial benefit and competitive advantage whilst, offering compelling ranges for the estate. Working in an office flexible role in Birmingham City Centre, you’ll be part of a wider Drinks Procurement team, reporting to the Head of Drinks Procurement.

Join us at Mitchells & Butlers, the heart of hospitality. With over 1,600 sites we’re the home of some of the nation's favourite restaurants, bustling bars, cosy country pubs and the local you didn’t know we owned. Think of a brand for any occasion, we’re all about providing moments to remember. If you’re passionate about hospitality, we want to hear from you!

What’s in it for me?

Flexible working – to fit around the other important things in life

Annual Bonus Scheme – We’re all about rewarding the hard work everybody puts in.

Company Car

Buy up to an extra 2 weeks holiday – life is for living after all!

You will be part of something much bigger. At Mitchells & Butlers, we are a 44,000 strong team with over 13 brands, the opportunities are endless.

On top of all this, we offer a pension, 26 days paid holiday; high-street shopping discounts; and we even give you free shares! There's also a free employee helpline- to support you with whatever life throws at you.

What will I be doing?

Developing & executing a Wine procurement strategy that delivers financial targets & compelling ranges across our breadth of brands

Effectively and professionally delivering all aspects of procurement and supplier management in the wine category

Maintaining continuity of supply of the wine portfolio through effective stakeholder management across the supply-chain

Proactively seeking and securing competitive advantage opportunities for M&B through an identified pipeline of suitably targeted exclusive and NPD opportunities

Monitoring specifications and ensuring liquid quality commitments are maintained

What do I need?

Degree level (or equivalent) and WSET Advanced Certificate

In-depth knowledge of the wine industry, global wine markets and routes to market

Excellent interpersonal skills with ability to quickly build and maintain effective and productive relationships across an extensive stakeholder group

5 years + wine sourcing and procurement experience, with high level of commercial and negotiating skills

Strong numeracy, analytical and financial skills

Working at the home of hospitality (our head office), you may not be serving our guests, but your support will put smiles on our guests and teams faces. This is the place where we get creative, train our teams and crunch our numbers. We’re all about having fun and creating moments to remember across the nation, our head office is no different.

To APPLY for this role click HERE