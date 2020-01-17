Condor Wines: Sales & Marketing Executive

Condor Wines is a family-owned importer specialising in South American wines established by a husband and wife partnership, who share a passion for wine and strong links to the region. We work with producers in Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay and offer these wines to a growing network of regional and national distributors and retailers throughout the UK and Ireland. Condor is a successful high growth business which has also received many accolades, including Harpers Awards Finalists ‘Best New Drinks Business’ and in 2019 we were voted ‘International Wine Challenge (IWC) - South American Specialist of the Year’.

Recently we re-located to Thame, Oxfordshire and, coupled with strong growth, we are now seeking a ‘Sales & Marketing Executive’ to help us better manage key elements of our business.

The position is offered full-time and the successful applicant would need to be in the office Monday-Friday during normal office hours, however there is scope for some flexibility. We will offer a competitive package according to experience.

Duties and desirable attributes for the role:

Create and deliver regular customer marketing communications highlighting wines, producers, special events etc.

Complete ownership of the sales order process, including promptly managing any warehouse or transport issues that may arise from deliveries.

Ability to build a rapport with customers and develop opportunities via email, on the phone, at trade events and through marketing communications.

Monitoring stock, including setting par stock quantities and acting when stock falls below required levels.

Keep the Condor Wines website up to date and enhance our social media presence through regular creative and engaging posts.

Coordinate with trade and consumer press to support tastings, awards, PR and advertisements and work with design agencies to create impactful price lists and other sales or marketing materials.

Responsibility for coordinating our trade tasting events (such as London Wine Fair) and producer visits to the UK.

Support the field sales managers with sales or marketing related activities that help them achieve objectives for key customers or channels.

Work with the Managing Director and sales team to implement an annual plan that supports the business strategy.

The perfect candidate will maintain high standards of customer service by anticipating, understanding and fulfilling our customers’ needs and responding promptly to their queries and concerns. A good attention to detail and proven creative flair are essential and you must be a hardworking and well-motivated individual.

The ideal candidate will be educated to degree level and have some previous experience or qualification in Sales and Marketing. A qualification (such as WSET) or at least an interest and understanding of wine would be essential. You must be proficient in the use of Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook with the ability to learn swiftly and use other systems.

An understanding of Spanish would be beneficial, as would experience from working in the drinks or hospitality industry.

Please send a CV and accompanying letter to lee@condorwines.co.uk