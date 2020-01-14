Subscriber login Close [x]
Pol Roger expands Napa portfolio with Kinsman Eades and TOR Wines

By Lisa Riley
Published:  14 January, 2020

Pol Roger has expanded it Napa portfolio with the addition of Kinsman Eades and TOR Wines.

Joining the portfolio with immediate effect, Kinsman Eades and TOR Wines each brought a “unique and complementary character” to the existing Napa wines that the portfolio represents, said Pol Roger.

Kinsman Eades vision is for site-driven, singular expressions of origin and history. Celebrating the “interesting edges rather than polishing them away”, Pol Roger described the wines as fruit led and characterful.

Founded by Tor Kenward, who spent four decades distilling what makes a wine extraordinary, from the advice of knowledgeable mentors in Robert Mondavi, André Tchelistcheff and Warren Winiarski, TOR Wines focus on single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay wines and Bordeaux varietals. Each wine is handmade and bottled in very small quantities.

“We are delighted to strengthen our range of exceptional Californian wines and representation of great family-owned wine producers with the addition of the brilliant wines from Kinsman Eades and TOR Wines,” said James Simpson MW, MD of Pol Roger.

The wines, which join Pol Roger’s existing Californian producers Abreu, Gallica, Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Staglin Family Vineyard, will be available to taste for the first time at the Pol Roger tasting 24 March in London.



