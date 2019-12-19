Subscriber login Close [x]
Hallgarten strengthens marketing team with two new appointments

By Lisa Riley
Published:  19 December, 2019

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has strengthend its marketing team with two new recruits, increasing the size of the team to 14.

Appointed to the newly created role of customer marketing manager, Tom Bennett joins the company from Global Brands where he held a customer marketing controller role, managing a team of seven people.

At Hallgarten, Bennett’s primary responsibility will be to provide a proactive and strategic customer-facing marketing function to complement the company’s sales teams nationwide, utilising data and insights to identify, support and help develop new business opportunities and to develop activities that drive growth with customers, said the business.

The second recruit, David Morrison, joins the team as supplier manager, looking after Hallgarten’s portfolio of suppliers from the Americas, Asia, Spain and Portugal.

Morrison has taken the position following four years working at Oxfordshire-based wine retailer Slurp Wine, where he held the role of buyer and marketing manager, prior to which he spent three years working with Majestic Wine.

The newcomers would help Hallgarten & Novum Wines to “significantly develop and strengthen its marketing offering and better reach our partners in the on- and off-trade”, said head of marketing Colin Cameron.

“The newly created role of customer marketing manager is an important step forward for the business as we look to provide our partners with a strong, commercially focused function expected of a leading wine distributor such as Hallgarten,” he said.


