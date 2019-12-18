Chablis declares 2019 a "quality” vintage

By Lisa Riley

The Chablis Commission of the BIVB has declared 2019 a “quality" vintage.

If anything had defined 2019 growing conditions it was the varying climate, with unpredictable temperatures blowing hot and cold, however, the producers of Chablis were pleased to announce a "beautifully balanced 2019 vintage”, said the body.

In terms of volume, figures showed a slight drop compared with the average but as 2018 provided a higher than average volume, the region was able to meet market demand using the VCI reserve system set in place in 2005, it said.

“We are pleased with this year’s vintage. Our wine growers are having to work that bit harder to adapt to the changing conditions we are seeing in terms of temperature and rainfall, but with the knowledge we have going back generations along with the team effort within the Chablis community, we have been able to produce a top quality vintage,” said Louis Moreau, President at Chablis Commission of the BIVB.

The Chablis area enjoyed a mild winter, which meant growing got off to an early start in 2019 with the first buds appearing in April, eight days earlier than average. Spring then brought a cold spell, with morning frosts lasting up until May, affecting some of the vines in certain areas, said the body.

Summer was hot and dry with temperatures often going above 40°C and very little rainfall. In the majority of cases, the vines continued in excellent health all the way through to harvest, with any occasional local issues with powdery mildew dealt with quickly, it added.

The fine weather continued through to the end of August and into September, with harvest taking place mid-September.

The fermentation process went smoothly and despite the challenging climate conditions throughout the year, the vintage demonstrated its “world-renowned crisp acidity and perfect balance”.



