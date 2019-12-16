Furmint February returns ‘bigger and better’ with host of new wineries

By Lisa Riley

Wines of Hungary UK has announced it will be bringing Furmint February back to the UK next year, expanding the tasting with an additional nine wineries.

The body said wineries participating had grown from 26 at this year’s tasting to the 35 signed up for 2020's event, with the number of wines on display set to reach more than 150 compared to the 90 showcased this year.

“We brought Furmint February to the UK for the first time in 2019 and the wines and the initiative were both incredibly well received by the wine enthusiasts here. Everyone was excited to try something new and we were overwhelmed by the response. This year we’re doing even more and can’t wait to shine a light on Furmint once again,” said Zsuzsa Toronyi, Wines of Hungary UK.

In addition, next year’s event will include masterclasses for the first time, with Caroline Gilby MW poised to host a ‘20 years of Furmint’ masterclass and vertical tasting and Laszlo Balint set to host a session on ‘The many faces of Furmint’.

Gilby said: “I have been a firm believer in the quality and potential of dry Furmint, ever since tasting Szepsy’s legendary Úrágya 2000 in his cellars and I am looking forward to this unique opportunity to taste and compare nearly two decades of rare wines showing how Furmint can age and how winemaking has evolved.”

It was time to “add Furmint to the list of great white grapes”, she added.

“It can offer everything from fine sparklers to complex layered dry wines to world class sweet wines, always underpinned by that streak of appetising acidity.”

Sparkling, dry and sweet Furmint wines from Tokaj, Somlo, Eger, Badacsony and Csopak will be available to taste from 1-5pm at the event, which will take place Merchant Taylors’ Hall, EC2 on 29 January 2020.

This will be followed by importers and retailers putting Furmint in the spotlight throughout February with activities comprising tastings, dinners and special offers, all designed to help wine lovers in the UK taste and learn more about the grape variety.

As per this year, participants who demonstrate increased listings and promotional activities organised by their partners will be in with a chance to win a trip to Hungary.

The winner will be announced in mid-March by Wines of Hungary UK.

















