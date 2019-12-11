Jago leaves wine industry to head up London gun maker

By Lisa Riley

Dan Jago has joined London gun maker James Purdey & Sons as its new CEO and chairman.

Taking on his new role with immediate effect, Jago leaves behind his lengthy career in the BWS industry, including heading up Berry Bros & Rudd – a position he took on in 2015 and left in February this year.

Having joined the wine industry in 1988, Jago's career also included various management and sales positions at Bibendum, where he most recently served as joint MD.

He also worked at Tesco where he was group wine director in his last 4 years of service, after managing the BWS category.

In addition, Jago was chairman of the Wine & Spirit Trade Association until June this year.

Jago, who takes over from James Horne, said he was “very honoured” to be taking on the helm at James Purdey & Sons.