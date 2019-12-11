Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Jago leaves wine industry to head up London gun maker

By Lisa Riley
Published:  11 December, 2019

Dan Jago has joined London gun maker James Purdey & Sons as its new CEO and chairman.

Taking on his new role with immediate effect, Jago leaves behind his lengthy career in the BWS industry, including heading up Berry Bros & Rudd – a position he took on in 2015 and left in February this year.

Having joined the wine industry in 1988, Jago's career also included various management and sales positions at Bibendum, where he most recently served as joint MD.

He also worked at Tesco where he was group wine director in his last 4 years of service, after managing the BWS category.

In addition, Jago was chairman of the Wine & Spirit Trade Association until June this year.

Jago, who takes over from James Horne, said he was “very honoured” to be taking on the helm at James Purdey & Sons.

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mixing politics and wine

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9SN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95