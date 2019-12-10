Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Penfolds Grange set to break auction record

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  10 December, 2019

A complete 65-bottle run of Penfold’s Grange is predicted to sell for at least £180,000 when it goes under the hammer this week.

The bottles feature in an 1,800-strong online auction of Penfolds wines being held by specialist wine-auctioneers Langton’s, which estimates that the set – which runs from 1951 to 2015 – could go for as much as £206,000.

With six days to go, bidding opens at £164,000.

If the auctioneer’s estimate is reached it will be a new world record for a set of Penfolds. In 2018, a 63-bottle run from 1951 to 2013 sold at Langton’s for £179,500.

The value of complete sets of Penfolds Grange has rocketed in line with Penfolds growing as a premium global wine brand.

“In 1995, I remember selling a set for $30,000,” Tamara Grischy, head of auctions at Langton’s, said.

There has been interest in the sale worldwide, and in particular from the UK, China and Hong Kong, added Grischy.

The auction – named Rewards of Patience – also features two single bottles of the first 1951 Penfolds Grange vintage, each of which carries an estimate of some £33,000.

“It’s very rare to see one bottle, let alone two, of the first Grange,” said Grischy. “This is a historic vintage, and represents the beginning of modern Australian wine. It is believed there are less than 20 bottles in circulation.”

The auction begins on Tuesday, December 10 at 5pm Melbourne time and closes Sunday, December 15 at 7pm.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mixing politics and wine

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95