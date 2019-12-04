Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New interactive 'Instagram-able' bar ordering app launches

By Lisa Riley
Published:  04 December, 2019

A new 'Instagram-able' interactive bar ordering app bridging the digital and physical worlds has been unveiled by Cambridge Consultants.

The ‘Beam’ app allows customers to order drinks on their phone from their table, with users only called to the bar when it’s their turn to be served.

Once at the bar, the phone becomes the centrepiece of a physical and digital experience that links the order on the phone to the drinks being served, with an interactive projection beaming a stream of bubbles onto the bar surface visually connecting the phone to the drinks as they are prepared.

This “unique, wow-factor experience” would turn the mundane act of ordering drinks into a truly memorable Instagram-able moment, said global product development and technology consultancy firm Cambridge Consultants.

“The innovation offers businesses real differentiation in a crowded market, with an engaging experience that goes well beyond the limitations of an ordering app.

“It effectively removes the time-consuming chore of taking payments while serving customers. The problem of who to serve next is neatly addressed, and staff are freed to engage with customers during the experience,” said Rosie Parrish, user experience designer at Cambridge Consultants.

The system also ‘sees’ the drink on the bar and changes the status of the order, spinning the projected drink name from the server’s point of view to the customer’s. Once all the drinks have been placed on the bar the bubbles burst, and the order is complete.

The app will be unveiled at Cambridge Consultants' Innovation Day 2019 tomorrow - an event showcasing future technologies. An officail launch date for commercial use it yet to be announced.       

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off Trade Sales Manager

...

Vranken Pommery: National Account Executive - Off Trade (Maternity Cover)

...

Marstons: Wine Development Manager

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mixing politics and wine

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95