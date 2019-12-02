Shoppers prize green values over brand loyalty, research shows

By Mathew Lyons

Over three-quarters of UK grocery buyers have made buying decisions based on a brand’s environmental policies in the last year, new research from data insights consultancy Kantar has revealed.

Some 77% of consumers have either switched, avoided or boycotted buying certain products, or would consider doing so in the future, the survey of 12,000 respondents aged 16 and above showed.

Key issues which might prompt such buying decisions include poor working conditions, environmental pollution and unnecessary packaging.

Environmental concerns are most pressing in the 16-to-24 year old demographic, 87% of whom say that have switched – or would consider switching – brands. The figure falls to 9% among those 55-to-65 and older.

However, fully 92% of the 65+ age group felt brands should take more responsibility for the waste they produce and its impact on the environment, more than any other demographic.

Over 80% of all consumers believed today’s environmental problems have been caused in part by a lack of responsibility among the world’s leading brands, with the number rising to 88% among 25-to-34-year-olds.

Mark Chamberlain, managing director of Brand, Kantar UK said: “Responsible living is being driven by cross-generational groups of ‘woke’ consumers that look towards inspiring brand heroes as change leaders.

“Consumers now expect the FMCG industry to be driven by some direction other than simply making a profit. These values are fast becoming key assets in helping boost brand value whilst projecting a positive corporate image, and by doing so businesses can demonstrate a clear sense of purpose.

"This is what consumers are now looking for in today’s brands, and this preference will only intensify as the next generation comes of age. Purpose-led FMCG brands enjoy stronger growth and a deeper connection with consumers.”









