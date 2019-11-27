Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hatch Mansfield recognised in Britain’s Healthiest Workplace awards

By Lisa Riley
Published:  27 November, 2019

Hatch Mansfield has been recognised in the Britain’s Healthiest Workplace awards.

Picking up third place in the overall 2019 category for small businesses (20-249 employees), Hatch Mansfield was up against 120 UK organisations, which entered with responses from 23,632 employees.

The awards survey covers two areas: the healthy employee section which collects data on risk factors such as smoking, nutrition and physical activity, and the healthy employer category which reflects leadership, culture, access to workplace wellness interventions and facilities.

With staff welfare and the Benevolent initiatives high on the industry’s agenda, the “outstanding achievement is particularly pertinent”, said Patrick McGrath, MD, Hatch Mansfield.

“As part of our wellbeing charter, every member of the Hatch Mansfield team is aware of the healthy initiatives that exist, including bike2work, for example. We have trained mental health first aiders in addition to first aiders, provide free fruit in the office, and have somewhere for people to go for help or advice.

“Then there are the active workplace challenges, and this Britain’s Healthiest Workplace accolade makes all those planks and wall sits worth it!”

Now in its seventh year, the annual Britain’s Healthiest Workplace survey was developed by Vitality and produced in association with Rand Europe, The Financial Times, the University of Cambridge and consultancy Mercer.


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off Trade Sales Manager

...

Vranken Pommery: National Account Executive - Off Trade (Maternity Cover)

...

Marstons: Wine Development Manager

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Mixing politics and wine

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95