Hatch Mansfield recognised in Britain’s Healthiest Workplace awards

By Lisa Riley

Hatch Mansfield has been recognised in the Britain’s Healthiest Workplace awards.

Picking up third place in the overall 2019 category for small businesses (20-249 employees), Hatch Mansfield was up against 120 UK organisations, which entered with responses from 23,632 employees.

The awards survey covers two areas: the healthy employee section which collects data on risk factors such as smoking, nutrition and physical activity, and the healthy employer category which reflects leadership, culture, access to workplace wellness interventions and facilities.

With staff welfare and the Benevolent initiatives high on the industry’s agenda, the “outstanding achievement is particularly pertinent”, said Patrick McGrath, MD, Hatch Mansfield.

“As part of our wellbeing charter, every member of the Hatch Mansfield team is aware of the healthy initiatives that exist, including bike2work, for example. We have trained mental health first aiders in addition to first aiders, provide free fruit in the office, and have somewhere for people to go for help or advice.

“Then there are the active workplace challenges, and this Britain’s Healthiest Workplace accolade makes all those planks and wall sits worth it!”

Now in its seventh year, the annual Britain’s Healthiest Workplace survey was developed by Vitality and produced in association with Rand Europe, The Financial Times, the University of Cambridge and consultancy Mercer.





