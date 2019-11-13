Subscriber login Close [x]
    Alliance Wine: Off Trade Sales Manager

    Published:  13 November, 2019

     Are you currently selling to independent retailers and wholesalers in the UK?

    Have you been doing this for three or more years?

    Is it time to move on? Are you looking for the next step in your career?

    Do you want to challenge the status quo?

    Do you feel you can do things better and differently, if only you had the opportunity?

    --------------

    Business is about people. With the right people you can achieve anything.

    At Alliance, we are aspiring to create a Better World of Wine.

    We are looking to recruit two new people to the team.

    If you want to join us on our mission, then get in contact.

    To apply for this role contact: ned.llewellyn@alliancewine.com

    Closing date: 6th December

