Ask a Somm: Where to find value on a wine list?

By Chris Wilson

Italian born Federico Moccia knows a thing or two about the world’s most exclusive wine regions, but the Assistant Head Sommelier from London’s 67 Pall Mall knows where there’s value to be found too.

Here he discusses his go-to spots for value on a wine list, and offers some suggestions of what’s drinking well at the moment.

“There are several wine regions which offer great value; if we stay in Europe, let’s say Italy for instance, it’s not just about Piedmont and Tuscany. For me, a region which offers great value for money is Campania, where fresh crispy peachy whites like Fiano or Greco are their flagship but also look for the reds from Aglianico in the Taurasi area. These are light coloured with savoury, herbal aromas, black and blueberry fruit and solid tannins; wines with great structure and great to pair with winter dishes.

“If you keep going south look at Greece for its lovely mineral white wine Assyrtiko from the island of Santorini or deep and structured reds like Xinomavro and Mavrotragano, from the region of Naoussa north of Athens.

“Looking at the New World, I’d focus on Argentina; aromatic fresh Torrontes or oaky, creamy Chardonnay for the whites, and light soft Pinot Noir and solid, juicy Cabernet Sauvignon from Patagonia for the reds. South Africa should get a mention too; its Chenin Blancs and Cabernet Sauvignons are definitely a bargain.

“For autumn and winter drinking I like to go for a creamy soft sparkling wine with notes of brioche, butter and citrus like a Franciacorta Saten from Lombardy in Italy paired with Oysters. With truffle risotto, a Garnacha Negra from Madrid with gentle tannins, red fruit aromas and hints of undergrowth and leather is perfect. Finish things off with a glass of vintage Port; rich, black and juicy.”









