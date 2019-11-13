Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. Sectors
  3. On-Trade

Ask a Somm: Where to find value on a wine list?

By Chris Wilson
Published:  13 November, 2019

Italian born Federico Moccia knows a thing or two about the world’s most exclusive wine regions, but the Assistant Head Sommelier from London’s 67 Pall Mall knows where there’s value to be found too.

Here he discusses his go-to spots for value on a wine list, and offers some suggestions of what’s drinking well at the moment.

“There are several wine regions which offer great value; if we stay in Europe, let’s say Italy for instance, it’s not just about Piedmont and Tuscany. For me, a region which offers great value for money is Campania, where fresh crispy peachy whites like Fiano or Greco are their flagship but also look for the reds from Aglianico in the Taurasi area. These are light coloured with savoury, herbal aromas, black and blueberry fruit and solid tannins; wines with great structure and great to pair with winter dishes.

“If you keep going south look at Greece for its lovely mineral white wine Assyrtiko from the island of Santorini or deep and structured reds like Xinomavro and Mavrotragano, from the region of Naoussa north of Athens.

“Looking at the New World, I’d focus on Argentina; aromatic fresh Torrontes or oaky, creamy Chardonnay for the whites, and light soft Pinot Noir and solid, juicy Cabernet Sauvignon from Patagonia for the reds. South Africa should get a mention too; its Chenin Blancs and Cabernet Sauvignons are definitely a bargain.

“For autumn and winter drinking I like to go for a creamy soft sparkling wine with notes of brioche, butter and citrus like a Franciacorta Saten from Lombardy in Italy paired with Oysters. With truffle risotto, a Garnacha Negra from Madrid with gentle tannins, red fruit aromas and hints of undergrowth and leather is perfect. Finish things off with a glass of vintage Port; rich, black and juicy.”





Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off Trade Sales Manager

...

Vranken Pommery: National Account Executive - Off Trade (Maternity Cover)

...

Marstons: Wine Development Manager

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95