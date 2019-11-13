Vranken Pommery: National Account Executive - Off Trade (Maternity Cover)

An exciting opening has developed for a passionate and tenacious National Account Executive to join our growing and dynamic Off Trade team working primarily with our Champagne brands.

An exciting opening has developed for a passionate and tenacious National Account Executive to join our growing and dynamic Off Trade team working primarily with our Champagne brands. The successful candidate will manage key national accounts (including High Profile Online, Convenience and potentially Grocery Top 4) while also targeting new, long term business with agreed strategic prospects (Convenience/Cash & Carry).

The National Account Executive will report into and be supported by the Sales Director.

Key Responsibilities:

Customer P&L management

Maintaining genuine and productive customer relationships (across all relevant departments, including appropriate entertainment)

Developing and negotiating joint business plans

Negotiating pricing and promotional plans

Monitoring sales performance (taking timely and agreed corrective action where appropriate)

Monitoring competitor activity and market trends

Identifying and creating growth opportunities

Accurate and timely forecasting where requested from the business

Delivering agreed new business targets within Convenience/Cash & Carry sectors

To be a true ambassador for our brands and the Champagne region

Any other duties as required to deliver the agreed plan

Attributes:

To be considered for this opportunity, you must have current experience in a commercial role within the wine/spirits industry (ideally within Top 4 Grocery at a junior level and/or Convenience and/or Cash & Carry).

It is essential you have an understanding of the UK retail channels with strong numerical and analytical skills to manage accounts effectively (strong Excel skills are desired). We require someone who has demonstrated their ability to work thoroughly and accurately having been able to manage data on a macro and micro level.

We require a strong influencer/communicator who can contribute actively within a team environment. There is a need for a proactive attitude with high levels of personal accountability, self-management and organisation - the successful candidate will be well measured, positive and determined to get results.

A full, clean driving license is essential and willingness to travel as required to meet with customers.

Willingness to attend Champagne related events where appropriate.

WSET qualifications are desirable but not necessary.

Remuneration:

Salary will be competitive and in line with experience (plus bonus - dependent on results), other benefits include 28 days holiday, pension & healthcare (after qualifying period)

Seniority Level

Executive

Industry

Wine & Spirits

Employment Type

Maternity Cover, Full-time, based in London

Job Functions

Sales

To apply for this role please send your CV and any supporting statements to Vranken Pommery by clicking HERE