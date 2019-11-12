Matthew Clark partners with Sixteen Ridges to launch By Golly Nouveau

By Lisa Riley

Matthew Clark has partnered with Herefordshire winery Sixteen Ridges to launch By Golly Nouveau - an early release Pinot Noir - to celebrate the French November tradition for young, fruity wines.

Available now exclusively to Matthew Clark, By Golly Nouveau marks a first for the UK wine industry and was produced to make sure customers who celebrate the release of young, fruity wines from France have "something special" to celebrate in November in the light of Brexit induced uncertainty regarding transportation post 31 October, said Matthew Clark.

“It has been well documented that 2019 continues to bring a unique set of challenges for trade between the UK and our partners in Europe, so we have had to be creative with our contingency plans,” wine buying director Simon Jerrome.

Matthew Clark had taken inspiration for By Golly’ from neighbours in France, and turned to Sixteen Ridges for help in producing an early release wine "to delight our customers with at this traditional time of year,” he added.

It had taken the Herefordshire winery just seven weeks to make the wine, using ripe Pinot Noir grown on its sheltered hillside vineyards.

“We’ve been on an exciting and fast-paced winemaking adventure this harvest, partnering with Matthew Clark to produce this belter of a red wine,” said winemaker Simon Day.

By Golly is a "beautifully soft and fruity, early release Pinot Noir that we are all really proud of”, he added.